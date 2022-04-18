Soda City Live: Helping build the Fisher House one brick at a time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a huge and very worthy effort to raise money to build a home that will help both veteran patients and their families. The Fisher House Foundation is partnering with the Dorn VA Medical Center to build the Fisher House. The Fisher House will be located on the medical center’s campus. One way the foundation is working to raise the remaining funds is through a golf tournament. Tom Robillard is the chairman of the John F. Baker Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament. And Donnell Baker, the widow of John F. Baker who is a Medal of Honor recipient, is the president of the Friends of Fisher House Foundation.

Here are important links where you can be part of helping fulfill the purpose of the Fisher House. Two million dollars still needs to be raised.

Details on the Fisher House: https://www.fisherhousecolumbiasc.org/about/ and https://fisherhouse.org/stories/articles/columbia-va-health-care-system-construction-new-fisher-house-south-carolina/.

The golf tournament honoring Medal of Honor recipients is named in honor of John F. Baker, Jr., RET Master Sergeant, US Army, and his wife, Donnell Baker

See https://www.cmohs.org/recipients/john-f-baker-jr and https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/john-f-baker-jr-medal-of-honor-recipient-dies-at-66/2012/01/24/gIQAiUJXOQ_story.html for more information.

