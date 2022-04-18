SkyView
Soda City Live: Harambee Festival 33

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The harambee Festival is celebrating 33 years in the Midlands!

The annual event hosted by Benedict  College will be stretching out this year to its moving to the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. That is located at 2047 Two Notch Road Columbia.

The two-day event will begin Friday, April 22nd and run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Then Saturday events will begin at 9:30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

For more information click here.

