SC gas prices continue to fall, state average at $3.70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina continued to fall last week, dropping nearly two cents.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 1.8 cents per gallon, bringing the average price per gallon down to $3.70. That’s 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.12 higher than one year ago.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.26 while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1.33 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $3.54 per gallon.

The national average also fell, dropping 3.8 cents per gallon to $4.06, 21.1 cents lower than a month ago and $1.21 higher than one year ago.

Gasbuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan cautions that the downturn in gas prices could slow or reverse in the coming days based on a rally in oil prices.

“A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia,” De Haan said. “This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

