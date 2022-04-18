Money Matters- Retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everybody looks forward to retirement, and then some retirees find that their job or career was their identity. Are there negative impacts to not having that purpose?

Josh Bradley with Capital City Financial Partners said that the first step in retirement is taking care of the financial aspect, knowing exactly how much you need for retirement and having a detailed plan to make sure you don’t run out.

The second step is where things start to become difficult. A lot of time, our job does represent our identity, and without that job, you can start to feel like you have no purpose. Sometimes losing the personal connections with coworkers and becoming more isolated can affect your health.

To avoid those feelings, people can focus on their minds by taking on new learning experiences like dance, cooking or foreign languages, etc. People can focus on their bodies by joining a gym, walking with someone or joining an exercise class. Finally, people can focus on their hearts by volunteering, doing charity work or mentoring.

