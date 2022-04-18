Lexington Medical Center 2022 Governor’s Cup Road Race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get your running shoes ready! The annual Lexington Medical Center Governor’s Cup Road Race is happening this weekend, April 22-23.

Russ Pate from the Carolina Marathon Association and Jason Colomb from Lexington Medical Center’s Health Directions stopped by to share the excitement expected for this year’s event.

Friday, April 22

Make sure to stop by the packet pick up location between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at The Main Course located at 1624 Main Street.

Kids should arrive at Main Street United Methodist Church located at 1830 Main Street.

Main Street Mile follows at 7:00 p.m. (open) and 7:15 p.m. (elite). Starting line begins at 1800 Main Street and finishes between Laurel and Richland Street.

Saturday, April 23

Half marathon takes place at 7:30 a.m.

5K to follow at 7:45 a.m.

Participants can begin lining up in front of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral located at 1100 Sumter Street.

Runners will receive their finisher’s medal once they cross the finish line at Park and Senate Street located in the Vista.

Register at https://governorscupsc.org/

