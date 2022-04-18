Lexington Medical Center 2022 Governor’s Cup Road Race
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get your running shoes ready! The annual Lexington Medical Center Governor’s Cup Road Race is happening this weekend, April 22-23.
Russ Pate from the Carolina Marathon Association and Jason Colomb from Lexington Medical Center’s Health Directions stopped by to share the excitement expected for this year’s event.
Friday, April 22
- Make sure to stop by the packet pick up location between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at The Main Course located at 1624 Main Street.
- Kids should arrive at Main Street United Methodist Church located at 1830 Main Street.
- Main Street Mile follows at 7:00 p.m. (open) and 7:15 p.m. (elite). Starting line begins at 1800 Main Street and finishes between Laurel and Richland Street.
Saturday, April 23
- Half marathon takes place at 7:30 a.m.
- 5K to follow at 7:45 a.m.
- Participants can begin lining up in front of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral located at 1100 Sumter Street.
- Runners will receive their finisher’s medal once they cross the finish line at Park and Senate Street located in the Vista.
Register at https://governorscupsc.org/
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.