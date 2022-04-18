SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Nathaniel

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nathaniel is a 1-year-old Hound/Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Nathaniel is a little shy around new people but there is one sure-fire way to win over his heart… CHEESE! He especially loves the kind you squeeze out of the can directly into his mouth!

He is a goofy sweetheart and easily a staff and volunteer favorite! Nathaniel is a happy-go-lucky butt wiggler that always has the biggest grin on his face as you can see in his photo. Once he warms up to you he is the biggest baby and thinks he is a lap dog. He is super affectionate and loves to give hugs but is also sassy with a big personality! He is just a great dog all around.

Nathaniel does well with other dogs and they really help his confidence! He can be super playful once he knows the dog. He has even helped other shy dogs at Pawmetto Lifeline come out of their shells too.

Nathaniel is full of love to give and so excited to find his forever home! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

