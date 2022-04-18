FIRST ALERT-Tracking cooler temperatures to start the week and a warmup to end the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Expect several cool nights/mornings with temperatures falling to the 40s

Dry weather will arrive Tuesday and stick around for several days

High pressure will dictate our temperatures and bring a warmup by the end of the week

First Alert Summary

High pressure will shift into the area from the north.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s

Rain will stay away from the areas several days

As high pressure shifts to the east warmer weather will arrive to end the week and enter the weekend

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s

Thursday: Warming up with mid to upper 70s. Sunshine and clouds

Friday: Sunshine with clouds and highs around 80

