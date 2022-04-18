FIRST ALERT-Tracking cooler temperatures to start the week and a warmup to end the week
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Expect several cool nights/mornings with temperatures falling to the 40s
- Dry weather will arrive Tuesday and stick around for several days
- High pressure will dictate our temperatures and bring a warmup by the end of the week
First Alert Summary
High pressure will shift into the area from the north.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s
Rain will stay away from the areas several days
As high pressure shifts to the east warmer weather will arrive to end the week and enter the weekend
Forecast Update
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s
Thursday: Warming up with mid to upper 70s. Sunshine and clouds
Friday: Sunshine with clouds and highs around 80
