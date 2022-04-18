SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Cool and mostly cloudy this afternoon

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are left with clouds and cool temperatures as our low pressure system moves away from the region.

First Alert Headlines

  • Skies are cloudy during the early afternoon then we see some peeks of sun by late afternoon.
  • Highs today are cooler with temps in the mid 60s.
  • Tuesday the sun returns and we stay cool with highs in the upper 60s.
  • We’re back into the low 70s Wednesday with a few clouds.
  • Expect low to mid 80s by the end of the week into the weekend and conditions staying dry.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary

A low pressure system is moving out of the region. We are left with some clouds in the early afternoon and the some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Morning lows are in the mid 40s Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Skies are mostly sunny as a high pressure system builds back into the region.

wis
wis(WIS)

The high holds on to the region Wednesday and temps cool down to the low 40s with some locations in the upper 30s. We will be watching for the potential of frost for Wednesday morning as skies are clear and winds are calm. Highs reach near 70 by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

wis
wis(WIS)

Thursday we have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s as southern flow takes hold.

wis
wis(WIS)

By Friday we have highs in the low 80s with sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This weekend looks warm and dry with highs reaching the low to mid 80s!

wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Drier by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 67.

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs once again around 70.

Thursday: Warming up with mid to upper 70s. Sunshine and clouds.

Friday: Sunshine with clouds and highs around 81.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs nearing the low to mid 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after allegedly assaulting ex-wife
Former Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after alleged domestic dispute with ex-wife
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost this morning, then a nice gradual warm up for the rest of the week
wis
FIRST ALERT- Frost possible for some areas of the Midlands Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT- Frost possible for some areas of the Midlands Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT- Frost possible for some areas of the Midlands Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT- Frost possible for some areas of the Midlands Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT- Frost possible for some areas of the Midlands Wednesday morning