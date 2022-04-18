FIRST ALERT- Cool and mostly cloudy this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are left with clouds and cool temperatures as our low pressure system moves away from the region.

First Alert Headlines

Skies are cloudy during the early afternoon then we see some peeks of sun by late afternoon.

Highs today are cooler with temps in the mid 60s.

Tuesday the sun returns and we stay cool with highs in the upper 60s.

We’re back into the low 70s Wednesday with a few clouds.

Expect low to mid 80s by the end of the week into the weekend and conditions staying dry.

First Alert Summary

A low pressure system is moving out of the region. We are left with some clouds in the early afternoon and the some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 60s.

Morning lows are in the mid 40s Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Skies are mostly sunny as a high pressure system builds back into the region.

The high holds on to the region Wednesday and temps cool down to the low 40s with some locations in the upper 30s. We will be watching for the potential of frost for Wednesday morning as skies are clear and winds are calm. Highs reach near 70 by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday we have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s as southern flow takes hold.

By Friday we have highs in the low 80s with sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This weekend looks warm and dry with highs reaching the low to mid 80s!

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Drier by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 67.

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs once again around 70.

Thursday: Warming up with mid to upper 70s. Sunshine and clouds.

Friday: Sunshine with clouds and highs around 81.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs nearing the low to mid 80s.

