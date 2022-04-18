Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who sent what they call “cryptic messages” before disappearing.

Berry Aultman, 33, was reported missing around noon Monday from his Limestone Road home, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenel.

Relatives told investigators they last heard from Aultman at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

“We’re concerned in this case due to the fact this gentleman left cryptic messages for family members implying he may do harm to his own self,” Ravenel said. “We’d like to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he’s OK.”

They said Berry left them social media messages that gave relatives the impression the Wolfton man was going to harm himself.

Aultman stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.

He may be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, and may be traveling to the Cherokee, North Carolina area where he is known to frequent.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

