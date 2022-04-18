SkyView
Creekside at Huntington Apartments shooting suspect wanted

Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for him in connection with shootings.
Richland County Sheriff's Department are searching for him in connection with shootings.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a double murder suspect.

19-year-old Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for shooting and killing Richard Boineau and Lance Scott at Creekside at Huntington Apartments last Tuesday, Apr. 12.

A third victim was shot multiple times but survived.

Investigators believe Pinckney has a network of friends and family who are helping him to avoid capture and ask that anyone with information on his location come forward.

Pinckney is believed to be armed and dangerous, anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on where Pinckney might be can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

