Clyburn announces $71M for SC transit projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn announced Monday that the state will receive more than $71 million from the US Dept. of Transportation to improve transit.

In a statement, Clyburn said the investment of $71,283,892 will allow local authorities to buy new buses, address repair backlogs, modernize, and transition to new technology that will, in turn, reduce carbon emissions.

The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November of 2021. The investment is a part of the $20 billion the US Dept. of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration plans to invest in 2022.

Clyburn said:

I am pleased to see additional funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act coming to South Carolina in order to upgrade and expand our transit systems. Thanks to the work of President Biden and the Department of Transportation, we are continuing to see the positive impact the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is having on our communities through economic growth, job creation, and the overall safety and well-being of our residents.

