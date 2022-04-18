SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after allegedly assaulting ex-wife
Former Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after alleged domestic dispute with ex-wife
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing
The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster