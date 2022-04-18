COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Autism Society (SCAS) is inviting families, partners and supporters to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month.

The 16th Annual Strides for Autism Walk is taking place on April 30, 2022 at the Irmo Community Park starting at 8 a.m. SCAS is recognizing the experiences of the Autism community to highlight the need for acceptance, inclusion and connections to support Autism across all ages.

SCAS said the CDC reported one in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with Autism. Over seven million people in the U.S. are on the spectrum.

The nonprofit shared The Strides for Autism Walk is the organization’s signature fundraiser that allows families and individuals impacted by Autism to participate in a family-friendly walk with activities and local vendors.

Funds raised by the walk help SCAS reach local families in 46 counties across the state and expand essential eservices. The nonprofit helps to provide case management, educational mentoring, information, referrals and other resources for individuals impacted by Autism.

