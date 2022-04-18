SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

The 16th Annual Strides for Autism

The South Carolina Autism Society is inviting friends, supporters and individuals impacts by...
The South Carolina Autism Society is inviting friends, supporters and individuals impacts by Autism to join them.(South Carolina Autism Society)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Autism Society (SCAS) is inviting families, partners and supporters to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month.

The 16th Annual Strides for Autism Walk is taking place on April 30, 2022 at the Irmo Community Park starting at 8 a.m. SCAS is recognizing the experiences of the Autism community to highlight the need for acceptance, inclusion and connections to support Autism across all ages.

SCAS said the CDC reported one in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with Autism. Over seven million people in the U.S. are on the spectrum.

The nonprofit shared The Strides for Autism Walk is the organization’s signature fundraiser that allows families and individuals impacted by Autism to participate in a family-friendly walk with activities and local vendors.

Funds raised by the walk help SCAS reach local families in 46 counties across the state and expand essential eservices. The nonprofit helps to provide case management, educational mentoring, information, referrals and other resources for individuals impacted by Autism.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after allegedly assaulting ex-wife
Former Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after alleged domestic dispute with ex-wife
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

Latest News

Father and Daughter keep music in the family
Soda City Live: Father and Daughter keep music in the family
Soda City Live: Father and daughter share love of music
Soda City Live: Father and Daughter keep music in the family
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Public Works
Soda City Live: City of Columbia, Public Works, offers weekly job interviews
Soda City Live: SC State Spring Fair Food Drive-Through
Soda City Live: SC State Spring Fair Drive Through
Soda City Live: Father and daughter share love of music
Soda City Live: Father and daughter share love of music