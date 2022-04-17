SkyView
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Representative Todd Rutherford spoke following the bond hearing for a suspect in the Columbia Centre shooting in which he claims his client shot in self-defense.

Rutherford stated Sunday afternoon that his client, Jewayne M. Price, 22, was at the mall when two people fired on him; Price fired back in self-defense.

Price owns the gun legally and it is registered to him, according to Rutherford. He does not have a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) and that is why he is being charged with unlawful carry of a pistol. Rutherford also stated that Price has no record.

During the briefing, Rutherford said that he and Price think they know why he was attacked but would not comment further, stating that he will CPD handle that. Rutheford stated that there were prior Facebook threats and that Price has shared the information he has with police.

Rutherford said Price called his family and his family then called the police. He turned himself in to police at the scene.

“It was unprovoked by him. He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department,” said Rutherford. “That is why he got a $25,000 bond.”

Rutherford said that CPD knows who was involved in the incident but said that officials have not told him whether those responsible have been released.

Price’s bond was set at $25,000 during a hearing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. Price will be required to wear an ankle monitor while on house arrest, stay away from the mall and have no contact with anyone involved.

The judge will allow Price to leave home at certain times of the day to travel to and from work.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

