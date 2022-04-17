Richland County shooting homicide under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A homicide in Richland County is under investigation Saturday.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene at Longwood Road near Shop Road at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.