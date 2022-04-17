SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland County shooting homicide under investigation

Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A homicide in Richland County is under investigation Saturday.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene at Longwood Road near Shop Road at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Moore
Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Monday is a First Alert Day for areas of morning rain and chilly temperatures.
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Walker, 67, was last seen walking on Willington Drive at around 11 a.m. Easter.
Missing Orangeburg man found safe
Investigators were called to the scene Easter afternoon.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Easter shooting
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in