Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Easter shooting

Investigators were called to the scene Easter afternoon.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators found a man shot lying in a breezeway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

