Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Easter shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators found a man shot lying in a breezeway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

