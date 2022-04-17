SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Monday is a First Alert Day for areas of morning rain and chilly temperatures.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • FIRST ALERT Monday for areas of morning rain, that rain may accumulate to 1 inch
  • Showers will linger into Monday with a rain chance of 80%
  • Dry weather will arrive Tuesday and stick around for several days

First Alert Summary

Easter Sunday starts with dry skies and sunshine but a few showers may arrive late in the evening, just before Midnight (20%). Highs on Easter Sunday will be in the low 80s

Rain will continue into Monday (80%). Monday will likely be a rainy day, especially for the first half of the day. May start to dry out by the evening. Highs on Monday will be much cooler in the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Monday: Periods of rain for most of the morning (80%). Drier by the evening. Highs in the low 60s. Up to an inch of rain expected

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs once again around 70

Thursday: Warming up with mid to upper 70s. Sunshine and clouds

Friday: Sunshine with clouds and highs around 80

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

