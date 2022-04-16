SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution

Richard Moore
Richard Moore(Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rally is being held at the State House in protest of the scheduled execution by firing squad of Richard Moore.

The event started around 12 p.m. and was set to include remarks from State Representative Wendy Brawley.

The rally is scheduled to begin around 1:15 p.m.

Richard Bernard Moore’s execution is scheduled for April 29, 2022. The 57-year-old Moore is convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation from 2001 in Spartanburg County.

Organizers said, in part:

The punishment does not fit the crime and this man does not deserve to die.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Richland County shooting homicide under investigation
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Walker, 67, was last seen walking on Willington Drive at around 11 a.m. Easter.
Missing Orangeburg man found safe
Investigators were called to the scene Easter afternoon.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Easter shooting
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in
wis
FIRST ALERT- Happy Easter, enjoy the dry weather before the rain moves in Monday