Person rescued from house fire in Columbia

Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland fire crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon and rescued a person inside, bringing them to safety.

According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, units were dispatched to a house fire around 1 p.m. on Furwood Circle in Columbia after receiving reports of an incident.

First shift crew members reported a person was trapped inside the house after arriving on the scene. Fire was coming from the front of the home as they arrived.

Firefighters entered the property and found the individual in the back of the home.

The fire was then contained and extinguished.

The entrapped occupant was transported by EMS due to smoke inhalation, according to CRFD.

Another person who attempted to rescue the individual was also treated but has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

