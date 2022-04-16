Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

SUSPECT BONDED

Jewayne Price, 22, the suspect in the Columbiana Centre shooting had his bond set at $25,000 with a stipulation that he wears an ankle monitor and will be on house arrest. Price cannot go to the mall or interact with anyone involved.

Price is being represented by State Rep. Todd Rutherford, who said his client was in the mall and was shot at by people who had previously made threats against him on Facebook. Rutherford also stated in a briefing after the bond hearing that he has fully cooperated with police and has been charged with unlawful carry of a pistol because he does not have a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) but owns the gun legally and it is registered to him.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott released a statement on Sunday that stated that Price was charged by RCSD with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Amon Rice. The statement said in part:

Sheriff Leon Lott has spoken publicly about his concerns with what he calls a “catch and release” system. “We catch people, they serve a little bit of time, they get out and they get right back doing what they normally do and that’s commit crimes,” he said at a recent press conference. “The criminal justice system needs to do better.”

The Columbia Police Department says that the judge will allow Price to travel from home to work at certain times during the day. His first court date is set for June 9, 2022.

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre. Police announced the arrest of Jewayne M. Price as a suspect.

Price is currently charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. CPD said additional charges may be coming. Two additional men were detained as persons of interest but were released after investigators found they were not involved.

During the bond hearing for Price on Sunday afternoon, the Columbia Police Department updated the injury tally to 14 people. Ten of those people suffered from gunshot wounds and four were injured when rushing from the mall (up from two people injured in the rush that was reported Saturday).

Investigators believe at least three suspects displayed weapons during the shooting and that at least two were fired. One of the firearms was collected as evidence. CPD said the shooting is likely an isolated and ongoing conflict between the suspects.

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident (Lexington County Detention Center)

Price is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. He is expected to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Columbia Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 14 people were injured. CPD also stated that none of the people injured are suspects in the shooting.

Nine of those people were hit by gunfire. Five were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape. Currently, the only person still in the hospital is a 73-year-old female victim.

Our team spoke with a woman who was at the mall when the shooting happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Eleven people were in the hospital after the shooting. Six of those people were gunshot victims. Two were in critical condition. The youngest shooting victim is 15-years-old and the oldest is 73.

Three people have been detained in the investigation. Holbrook said police do not believe this is a random shooting and that the people knew each other.

Police have been clearing the stores one by one inside the mall. Law enforcement has asked anyone still inside to stay put until officials can evacuate them. A reunification area has been set up at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive. Anyone still inside the mall can call 803-252-2911 to let law enforcement be aware of your location. Separated families can call 803-732-4436 to speak with officials to help reunite.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to law enforcement at 803-545-3525. Members of the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department helped to respond to the shooting.

Prisma Health issued a statement on the shooting,

“Prisma Health sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the incident at Columbiana Centre Mall including our first responders. Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands received 11 patients with various injuries including gunshot wounds. These Emergency Departments are on lockdown, which is a normal part of emergency procedures.”

Prisma Health reported at around 7:17 p.m. that of the 11 patients received in Prisma Health hospitals, 9 were treated and released. Two patients were admitted.

REACTIONS FROM THE COMMUNITY

Organizations and individuals issued statements and reacted to Saturday’s shooting in the mall.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann visited victims in the hospital with Councilwoman At-Large Aditi Bussels.

The Columbia Police Department tweeted that the department’s thoughts were with the people impacted:

POLICE ON THE SCENE

Reports of the shooting started at around 2:00 p.m. Traffic was quickly blocked off as law enforcement arrived at the scene. They instructed people to shelter in place as they began a sweep of the mall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Officers are assessing the scene. The main entrance to the mall on Harbison Boulevard was closed after the shooting.

Part of I-26 West was closed near the Harbison area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

