Lexington Police searching for missing man with medical conditions

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man with medical conditions.

Michael Stevens, 57, was last seen leaving his home on foot at 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Stevens was last seen wearing a green/gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black jacket.

If you see him, call 803-359-6260.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.