SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw Co. deputies wearing colorful badges for a cause

Kershaw Co. deputies wearing colorful badges for a cause
Kershaw Co. deputies wearing colorful badges for a cause(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department got new badges this month in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

The new badges feature a colorful puzzle-piece pattern.

Kershaw Co. deputies wearing colorful badges for a cause
Kershaw Co. deputies wearing colorful badges for a cause(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

“Yes, these badges are different …yet just as relevant as our other badges. Our special needs citizens are the same …they are just as relevant as others,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Moore
Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Richland County shooting homicide under investigation
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Fireflies Seeking Stand Up To Cancer Warriors of the Inning Nominees
The Columbia Fireflies presents ‘Stand Up To Cancer Night’
Columbia's Longest Running Holiday Tradition Kicks Off this Weekend
Riverbanks Zoo is hosting seventh annual “Take Strides for Wildlife Conservation with Riverbanks Run”
2019 Bark to the Park Event File photo
Pawmetto Lifeline presents annual Bark to the Park event
BCHS Archery Team
Brookland-Cayce High School earns trip to US Eastern Nationals in Kentucky