KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department got new badges this month in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

The new badges feature a colorful puzzle-piece pattern.

Kershaw Co. deputies wearing colorful badges for a cause (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

“Yes, these badges are different …yet just as relevant as our other badges. Our special needs citizens are the same …they are just as relevant as others,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

