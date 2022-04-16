SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually abusing four 8-year-old girls.(Prince William County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Police in Virginia have arrested a school employee after several girls told a teacher about inappropriate encounters happening at the school.

The Prince William County Police Department reports that 33-year-old Jonathan George Skocik, an IT specialist at John Jenkins Elementary School, was taken into custody and charged with sexually assaulting four 8-year-old girls while at the elementary school.

According to police, Skocik inappropriately touched four girls in his office between March and April 2022. The girls told a teacher what happened and the teacher alerted school administrators.

The 33-year-old was removed from the school and from any contact with children as detectives conducted their investigation. On April 15, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Skocik and he turned himself in.

Authorities said Skocik was charged with aggravated sexual assault and indecent liberties by a custodian. He is currently being held without bond with a pending court date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Moore
Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Richland County shooting homicide under investigation
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand