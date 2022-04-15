SkyView
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Café' offers a taste from the islands

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve never had a chance to taste aloo pie, you’re missing out. The Trinidad-inspired dish is bread filled with potatoes and paired with sauces and cucumbers.

It’s one of the staples of Trini Lime Caribbean Café' owned by Trinidad native, Sullange Soloman.

You’ll be able to pair the potato pie with one of her signature sauces or naturally flavored drinks which you could normally find at Soda City Market on Saturdays, but Soloman will soon be in a shop of her own.

For more information on Trini Lime Caribbean Café' click here.

