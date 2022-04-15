SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Not everyone has a way to get to the Easter festivities happening around the Midlands.

Local organization, Impact Columbia felt like it was important to spread the message of love and compassion especially during a time like Easter.

Founder, Krashawn Guess says the event will be held in Palmetto Terrace Apartments this year.

Sunday, April 17th residents in the area will be able to enjoy free food, an Easter egg hunt, live music, bounce house and more.

For more information see flyer and follow Impact Columbia here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Moore
Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Richland County shooting homicide under investigation
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Soda City Live: Local Art Studio offers paint kits and weekend-long events
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Café' offers a taste from the islands
Easter at Palmetto Terrace
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Meet at noon sharp at Segra Park at 1640 Freed Street in downtown Columbia. The ride will take...
Soda City Live: Get ready for a group ride for Meat Less, Bike More