Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Not everyone has a way to get to the Easter festivities happening around the Midlands.

Local organization, Impact Columbia felt like it was important to spread the message of love and compassion especially during a time like Easter.

Founder, Krashawn Guess says the event will be held in Palmetto Terrace Apartments this year.

Sunday, April 17th residents in the area will be able to enjoy free food, an Easter egg hunt, live music, bounce house and more.

For more information see flyer and follow Impact Columbia here.

