Soda City Live: Local Art Studio offers paint kits and weekend-long events

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lights and lots of paint! That’s what you would get if you come out to one of the glow paint events held at the CWC Studios in Lexington.

Owner, Candace Thompson stops by to show the hosts of Soda City Live how to paint like a pro with her paint kits.

She also talks about her upcoming events.

Thursday, April 15th Candace will host a glow in the dark paint event in honor of World Art Day. Attendees will be able to freestyle paint pieces under a black light.

Saturday, April 16th, parents can take the night off. CWC Kids Club will be hosting an Easter-inspired paint session at 6 p.m. Children will be able to enjoy food, a movie, and paint!

For more information about CWC Studios, click here.

And follow CWC Studios on social media below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanvaseswithCandace/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canvaseswithcandace/?hl=en

