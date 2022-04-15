SkyView
Former Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after alleged domestic dispute with ex-wife

Kershaw Co. deputy arrested, charged after allegedly assaulting ex-wife(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw County deputy that was suspended after an altercation with his ex-wife has been arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Cody Blackmon, 33, was charged and booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center by SLED on Tuesday, after turning himself in.

According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the Camden Police Department was called to the location of the incident on April 14 where Blackmon’s ex-wife told deputies that he assaulted her.

Blackmon was suspended from duty the night the incident occurred and was made to turn in all of his equipment on April 15. SLED was requested to determine if a criminal violation occurred.

After an internal investigation, Blackmon met with Sheriff Lee Boan and resigned. Blackmon’s resignation and pending SLED investigation was sent to the SC Criminal Justice Academy and his law enforcement certification was suspended on Monday, April 18.

SLED completed its investigation and the case was reviewed by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The decision was then made to charge Blackmon with second-degree domestic violence.

