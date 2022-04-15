SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder

The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father and son from Columbia have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Gail Davis, 54, and Anthony Ryan Davis, 28, are also facing four counts each of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, a single count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.

Davis, 28, was additionally charged with being a habitual traffic offender, according to warrants.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed people who witnessed the father and son firing shots from a shotgun at two men in a truck traveling on Kenna Drive in Columbia.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the men who were in the truck tried to get away from the Davises, but the father and son were able to fire several more shots at a different truck.

Koon also says the men driving the first truck the Davises are accused of firing upon were able to get away and “lost” the father and son in traffic.

Deputies were able to track down the Davises and stopped them shortly after the shooting based on a vehicle description provided by witnesses.

The driver and passenger of both trucks were not injured.

According to LCSD, several houses in the neighborhood were struck by shotgun pellets.

“Fortunately, no one in the houses was hurt either, ” Sheriff Koon said.

At this time, both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after being arrested near the scene of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Moore
Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Richland County shooting homicide under investigation
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Walker, 67, was last seen walking on Willington Drive at around 11 a.m. Easter.
Missing Orangeburg man found safe
Investigators were called to the scene Easter afternoon.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Easter shooting
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in
wis
FIRST ALERT- Happy Easter, enjoy the dry weather before the rain moves in Monday