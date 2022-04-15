Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father and son from Columbia have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Gail Davis, 54, and Anthony Ryan Davis, 28, are also facing four counts each of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, a single count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.

Davis, 28, was additionally charged with being a habitual traffic offender, according to warrants.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed people who witnessed the father and son firing shots from a shotgun at two men in a truck traveling on Kenna Drive in Columbia.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the men who were in the truck tried to get away from the Davises, but the father and son were able to fire several more shots at a different truck.

Koon also says the men driving the first truck the Davises are accused of firing upon were able to get away and “lost” the father and son in traffic.

Deputies were able to track down the Davises and stopped them shortly after the shooting based on a vehicle description provided by witnesses.

The driver and passenger of both trucks were not injured.

According to LCSD, several houses in the neighborhood were struck by shotgun pellets.

“Fortunately, no one in the houses was hurt either, ” Sheriff Koon said.

At this time, both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after being arrested near the scene of the shooting.

