Anderson County woman accused of Lottery fraud by SLED

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Judy Ann Hill.

SLED charged Hill with the intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery after being accused of cashing out on multiple used scratch-off tickets at a local store.

Two of those tickets are allegedly previously stolen in an armed robbery committed by two different people.

The South Carolina Educational Lottery Commission and SLED worked together on the arrest.

Hill was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

