SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Anderson County woman accused of Lottery fraud by SLED

File photo
File photo(Pexels)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Judy Ann Hill.

SLED charged Hill with the intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery after being accused of cashing out on multiple used scratch-off tickets at a local store.

Two of those tickets are allegedly previously stolen in an armed robbery committed by two different people.

The South Carolina Educational Lottery Commission and SLED worked together on the arrest.

Hill was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Moore
Rally held at State House in protest of Richard Moore execution
Investigators in Richland County are investigating a shooting.
Richland County shooting homicide under investigation
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Richard Walker, 67, was last seen walking on Willington Drive at around 11 a.m. Easter.
Missing Orangeburg man found safe
Investigators were called to the scene Easter afternoon.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Easter shooting
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in
wis
FIRST ALERT- Happy Easter, enjoy the dry weather before the rain moves in Monday