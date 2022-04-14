SkyView
Soda City Live: Tortoise breathing treatments at Riverbanks Zoo

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This time of year, many people can relate to watery eyes and runny noses. Did you know some reptiles can experience the same symptoms? Our friends at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the breathing treatments given to their tortoise family.

Our friends at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the breathing treatments given to their tortoise family.(Riverbanks Zoo)

Last week, one of the female Galapagos tortoises, Conchita, started experiencing a runny nose. After a veterinarian exam, herpetologists began giving her a daily one-dose nebulizing treatment.

Our friends at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the breathing treatments given to their tortoise family.(Riverbanks Zoo)

The treatment is like that in adults where the animal receives antibiotics to clear nasal and lung passages. Nebulizers have been used on Galapagos tortoises and other animals in the past for respiratory treatments.

Our friends at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the breathing treatments given to their tortoise family.(Riverbanks Zoo)

Learn more about all that’s happening at Riverbanks Zoo, including the upcoming 5k race, at https://www.riverbanks.org/

