SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Local Church resurrects abandoned retail store in time to Celebrate Easter

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While there are plenty of churches gearing up to celebrate the Holy weekend of Easter,

One local church is hosting its first ever resurrection service and they are inviting the community to celebrate.

Grammy nominated gospel singer, Pastor Travis Greene and His Wife Dr. Jackie Greene are the leaders of Forward City Church.

The location is a former Best Buy building on Two Notch Road and Thursday, April 14th.

The Greene’s are opening their newly installed doors and sharing their newly constructed stage, in their state-of-the-art worship center to fellow gospel artists Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Darrel Walls.

Saturday, April 16th they are inviting the community for an Easter egg hunt, food and fun at Dent Middle School.

And Sunday they are welcoming all to their 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Easter service for a worship experience.

For more information visit here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Columbiana Centre Mall.
Police: 12 injured in mall shooting, 3 detained, no fatalities
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
Swansea police chief back at work after SLED investigation
Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting

Latest News

Local organization brings Easter event to Palmetto Terrace Apartments
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Soda City Live: Local Art Studio offers paint kits and weekend-long events
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Café' offers a taste from the islands
Easter at Palmetto Terrace
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Meet at noon sharp at Segra Park at 1640 Freed Street in downtown Columbia. The ride will take...
Soda City Live: Get ready for a group ride for Meat Less, Bike More