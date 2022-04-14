Soda City Live: Local Church resurrects abandoned retail store in time to Celebrate Easter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While there are plenty of churches gearing up to celebrate the Holy weekend of Easter,

One local church is hosting its first ever resurrection service and they are inviting the community to celebrate.

Grammy nominated gospel singer, Pastor Travis Greene and His Wife Dr. Jackie Greene are the leaders of Forward City Church.

The location is a former Best Buy building on Two Notch Road and Thursday, April 14th.

The Greene’s are opening their newly installed doors and sharing their newly constructed stage, in their state-of-the-art worship center to fellow gospel artists Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Darrel Walls.

Saturday, April 16th they are inviting the community for an Easter egg hunt, food and fun at Dent Middle School.

And Sunday they are welcoming all to their 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Easter service for a worship experience.

