Soda City Live: Get ready for a jazzy Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend at the Harbison Theatre.

Robert Gardiner is the director of the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble. He’s also the president of the SC Jazz Foundation and the professor of music at Lander University. He joined Soda City Live to highlight the talent in our state’s jazz scene. And to perform Falling in Love with Love for Dawndy Mercer Plank’s viewers.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend at the Harbison Theatre. (WIS)

Gardiner is happy to announce the significance of having Joe Lovano perform with his band. Lovano is considered by many to be one of the best jazz musicians of his generation, so it’s a big deal he’s coming to the capital city.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble presents Joe Lovano this Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concert will be at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. That’s located at 7300 College Street in Irmo.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://scjazz.org/events-calendar/sc-jazz-and-joe-lovano

