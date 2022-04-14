SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Get ready for a jazzy Saturday

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend at the Harbison Theatre.

Robert Gardiner is the director of the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble. He’s also the president of the SC Jazz Foundation and the professor of music at Lander University. He joined Soda City Live to highlight the talent in our state’s jazz scene. And to perform Falling in Love with Love for Dawndy Mercer Plank’s viewers.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend...
The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend at the Harbison Theatre.(WIS)

Gardiner is happy to announce the significance of having Joe Lovano perform with his band. Lovano is considered by many to be one of the best jazz musicians of his generation, so it’s a big deal he’s coming to the capital city.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble presents Joe Lovano this Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concert will be at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. That’s located at 7300 College Street in Irmo.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend...
The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is featuring saxophonist Joe Lovano this weekend at the Harbison Theatre.(WIS)

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://scjazz.org/events-calendar/sc-jazz-and-joe-lovano

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
Swansea police chief back at work after SLED investigation
Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting
File Photo
Flaming vehicle on I-26 disrupts traffic

Latest News

Local organization brings Easter event to Palmetto Terrace Apartments
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Soda City Live: Local Art Studio offers paint kits and weekend-long events
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Café' offers a taste from the islands
Easter at Palmetto Terrace
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Meet at noon sharp at Segra Park at 1640 Freed Street in downtown Columbia. The ride will take...
Soda City Live: Get ready for a group ride for Meat Less, Bike More