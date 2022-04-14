SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Culinary expansion in Downtown Columbia offers unique dining experiences

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The culinary scene in downtown Columbia is bursting with new flavors!

The Pandemic had a large impact on restaurants but as mandates lessen, folks are dining out more.

“Smoked” is a restaurant and microbrewery that offers an elegant upscale feel, with the option of patio dining.

Having opened in the Fall of 2021, Smoked is showing that it is able to keep up with the local competition.

For more information, Visit here. And follow them on social media here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Columbiana Centre Mall.
Police: 12 injured in mall shooting, 3 detained, no fatalities
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Columbia father and son charged with attempted murder
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
Swansea police chief back at work after SLED investigation
Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting

Latest News

Local organization brings Easter event to Palmetto Terrace Apartments
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Soda City Live: Local Art Studio offers paint kits and weekend-long events
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Café' offers a taste from the islands
Easter at Palmetto Terrace
Soda City Live: Local organization brings Easter event to neighborhood
Meet at noon sharp at Segra Park at 1640 Freed Street in downtown Columbia. The ride will take...
Soda City Live: Get ready for a group ride for Meat Less, Bike More