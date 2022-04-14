Soda City Live: Culinary expansion in Downtown Columbia offers unique dining experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The culinary scene in downtown Columbia is bursting with new flavors!

The Pandemic had a large impact on restaurants but as mandates lessen, folks are dining out more.

“Smoked” is a restaurant and microbrewery that offers an elegant upscale feel, with the option of patio dining.

Having opened in the Fall of 2021, Smoked is showing that it is able to keep up with the local competition.

