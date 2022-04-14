Soda City Live: Columbia veteran to compete in Invictus Games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Shooting an arrow, riding a bike, running track – all while blindfolded.

That’s how Columbia native and veteran, Jacob Cox, competes ever since he lost his vision.

A veteran of the Coast Guard, Cox said he was at a military training facility when he started to lose vision.

He says he went to the emergency room and an MRI revealed he had two brain tumors and he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Doctors were able to remove one of the tumors, but Cox was left with visual impairments.

“My current vision is, my left eye is completely blind and my right eye- I have zero peripheral vision and I have a visual field of 9%,” explains, Cox.

Following his diagnosis, it wasn’t only his vision that he lost, but also everything he’s ever known.

“When you join the military the camaraderie you gain with your brothers and sisters, it’s just an indescribable connection,” says, Cox, “And when you’re separated from that – not only are you taken out of that, but you’re being taken out of your job and what you know and what you do.”

But little did Cox know; he was about to gain a whole new purpose.

Following brain surgery, Cox was introduced to the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

Through his new WWP connections, he was invited to attend an all-sport training camp for the Department of Defense’s Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games are a national competition that brings together servicemen and women to compete in adaptive sports.

Willing to try anything, Cox flew out to California for the training camp.

He says the experience was life-changing and really, his first step in getting to the games himself.

In 2019, Cox competed at the Warrior Games for the first time.

“I ended up running track in 2019 with a blindfold, with a guide, and I ended up winning five gold medals,” says Cox.

And not just track, Cox also competed in cycling, archery, field and powerlifting – medaling in each event.

Following his dominant performance, Cox was selected to represent Team U.S. at the Invictus Games.

Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games are an international competition for wounded, injured or disabled servicemen and women.

Cox will compete in his first Invictus Games, representing Team U.S., from April 16-22 in the Netherlands.

He will participate in track and field, cycling and power lifting.

While the past few years have been a new way of life for Cox, it’s still a life filled with just as much purpose and passion as his life was with the military.

“Being a part of adaptive sports – you’re back in it. You have a purpose again. You may not have a military number, but you have a number on your jersey and now you’re part of a team again,” explains Cox.

So now, with a blindfold and a guide, Cox shoots an arrow and rides a bike.

He runs track. And he lifts weights.

Because a life-changing impairment doesn’t have to change your life, sometimes it can empower it.

“Adaptive sports has definitely changed my life in a positive way. It’s given me a purpose, it’s given me a goal, it’s given me something to work towards,” says Cox.

