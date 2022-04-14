SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Riverbanks Zoo is hosting seventh annual “Take Strides for Wildlife Conservation with Riverbanks Run”

Columbia's Longest Running Holiday Tradition Kicks Off this Weekend
Columbia's Longest Running Holiday Tradition Kicks Off this Weekend(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday May 7, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is inviting runners and walkers to take strides for wildlife conservation.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 2,000 animals and public garden.

The Riverbanks Run begins at 7:15 a.m. with a route through the park’s back roads, crossing the Saluda River, and passing some of the Zoo’s most popular animal habitats.

Participants must register in advance online. Registration is open until Friday, May 6, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.

The cost is $35 for Riverbanks members and $45 for the general public. Run packets may be picked up at Strictly Running, (2515 Devine Street) on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds support ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
Lauren Folk
Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Graham Boswell
Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

2019 Bark to the Park Event File photo
Pawmetto Lifeline presents annual Bark to the Park event
BCHS Archery Team
Brookland-Cayce High School earns trip to US Eastern Nationals in Kentucky
U.S. flags veterans generic
SC offers new resource for veterans looking for work
File Photo (Source: WIS)
Columbia Fireflies partners with Blood Connection to increase blood donations