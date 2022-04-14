Riverbanks Zoo is hosting seventh annual “Take Strides for Wildlife Conservation with Riverbanks Run”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday May 7, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is inviting runners and walkers to take strides for wildlife conservation.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 2,000 animals and public garden.

The Riverbanks Run begins at 7:15 a.m. with a route through the park’s back roads, crossing the Saluda River, and passing some of the Zoo’s most popular animal habitats.

Participants must register in advance online. Registration is open until Friday, May 6, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.

The cost is $35 for Riverbanks members and $45 for the general public. Run packets may be picked up at Strictly Running, (2515 Devine Street) on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds support ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.