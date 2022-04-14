SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamines and cocaine.(GCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested a 32-year-old man after deputies found him sleeping in a truck with meth on his lap in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamines and cocaine.

On Wednesday morning. deputies received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on County Line Road in Andrews and found Bouchette unconscious in his truck.

A report states that while waking Bouchette up, deputies noted that the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and Bouchette had a container filled with what appeared to be methamphetamine in his lap.

Deputies ran a criminal history on Bouchette and found that he had been convicted on drug charges in 2019.

“Bouchette was arrested and booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he was served warrants for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and cocaine, second offense,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting
Ariel and Jerry Robinson in court on April 14, 2022.
‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Henry Khalik Richardson, 20, was taken into custody Thursday for the offenses of attempted...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
South Carolina State University student and member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne...
SC State mourns dance team member

Latest News

Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
Person rescued from house fire in Columbia
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles
After sitting vacant for several years, the site of the Gonzales Gardens public housing...
Columbia Housing breaks ground on development at the former site of Gonzales Gardens
World Art Day
Soda City Live: World Art Day
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe