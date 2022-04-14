Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested a 32-year-old man after deputies found him sleeping in a truck with meth on his lap in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamines and cocaine.

On Wednesday morning. deputies received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on County Line Road in Andrews and found Bouchette unconscious in his truck.

A report states that while waking Bouchette up, deputies noted that the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and Bouchette had a container filled with what appeared to be methamphetamine in his lap.

Deputies ran a criminal history on Bouchette and found that he had been convicted on drug charges in 2019.

“Bouchette was arrested and booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he was served warrants for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and cocaine, second offense,” the sheriff’s office said.

