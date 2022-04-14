SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.(freestocks.org from Pexels via canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix wants to keep its customers happy with the selections they are making.

The streaming service recently introduced a new recommendation tool - a double thumbs-up button.

Netflix already has thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for viewers to give feedback on what they like and dislike, but the company said it wanted to add another option.

The double thumbs-up tool is a way for viewers to let Netflix know which shows and movies they really like and enjoy.

Representatives with Netflix said it could recommend similar content thanks to the new tool, which ultimately helps customers stick around longer and feel satisfied with their subscription.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
Lauren Folk
Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
Graham Boswell
Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Chaos at US-Mexico border as trucks set up blockade
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through