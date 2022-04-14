SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Greenville County Sheriff released from prison

Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis has been released from prison.
Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis has been released from prison.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is out of prison after serving his full sentence for misconduct of a public officer.

Public records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections show Lewis was released at the beginning of the month on April 1.

The former sheriff was found guilty in 2019 on a charge of misconduct of a public officer stemming from an allegation of using public funds to pursue a relationship, outside of his marriage, with his 22-year-old assistant Savannah Nabors.

Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, appealed the conviction, but that appeal was denied in August of 2021.

After the appeal was denied, Wise filed a petition for a rehearing.

That petition was denied in October of 2021 and Lewis returned to prison to serve the remaining of his sentence.

We have reached out to Lewis’ attorney to learn more.

MORE NEWS: First ever public transportation system could be coming to Cherokee County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting
Ariel and Jerry Robinson in court on April 14, 2022.
‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Henry Khalik Richardson, 20, was taken into custody Thursday for the offenses of attempted...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
South Carolina State University student and member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne...
SC State mourns dance team member

Latest News

Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
Person rescued from house fire in Columbia
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles
After sitting vacant for several years, the site of the Gonzales Gardens public housing...
Columbia Housing breaks ground on development at the former site of Gonzales Gardens
World Art Day
Soda City Live: World Art Day
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe
Soda City Live: Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe