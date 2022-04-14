Former Greenville County Sheriff released from prison

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is out of prison after serving his full sentence for misconduct of a public officer.

Public records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections show Lewis was released at the beginning of the month on April 1.

The former sheriff was found guilty in 2019 on a charge of misconduct of a public officer stemming from an allegation of using public funds to pursue a relationship, outside of his marriage, with his 22-year-old assistant Savannah Nabors.

Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, appealed the conviction, but that appeal was denied in August of 2021.

After the appeal was denied, Wise filed a petition for a rehearing.

That petition was denied in October of 2021 and Lewis returned to prison to serve the remaining of his sentence.

We have reached out to Lewis’ attorney to learn more.

