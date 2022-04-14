SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Tracking rain and storms into the Easter weekend and early next week.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Highs will reach the upper 70s to end the week and start the weekend.
  • Easter weekend looks wet at times. rain chance 60% Saturday and Sunday
  • Showers will linger into Monday with a rain chance of 70%
  • Dry weather will arrive Tuesday and stick around for several days
First Alert Summary

Comfortable above average temperatures will settle in Friday as we reach highs in the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Dry to start Saturday but let’s watch the afternoon/evening for a 60% chance for scattered showers and downpours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Easter Sunday starts with dry skies but rain will arrive during the late afternoon/evening (60%). Highs on Easter Sunday will be cooler in the low 70s.

Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday (70%). Monday will likely be a rainy day, especially for the first half of the day. May start to dry out by the evening. Highs on Monday will be much cooler in the 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday. Highs will be around 70!

Forecast Update

Tonight: Slow clearing with temps falling into the 50s

Good Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and downpours. Highs in the upper 70s

Easter: A dry start by rain arrives during the evening. Highs in the low 70s. Rain chance 60%

Monday: Rain around (70%) Much Cooler with highs in the mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

