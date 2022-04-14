SkyView
Suspect identified in Camden shooting

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) identified the suspects in Thursday’s shooting. Anthony Gail Davis and his son Anthony Ryan Davis were arrested in Lexington County.

Investigators said the two men were arrested following a separate road rage incident where they’re alleged to have fired at multiple people and were arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD). The two men previously lived in Lexington before moving to Irmo.

The father and son have been charged with attempted murder.
Investigators said the men are facing two counts each of attempted murder, four counts each of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, a single count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said surveillance video and witnesses helped determine the men fired a shotgun at two men in a truck on Kenna Drive. The two men managed to get away from the father and son but not before another vehicle came under fire.

The driver and passenger of those trucks were not injured. Koon said several houses were hit by shotgun pellets but no one reported injuries. They were taken into custody near the scene of the shooting and are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

Two suspects are currently in custody.

Deputies were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. to Roberts Avenue in Camden after reports of a shooting. They found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to the upper body. Investigators said the victim was conscious and alert when they left for medical treatment.

Investigators said a male suspect left the scene in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 888-CRIME-SC or at the CrimeStoppers website linked here.

