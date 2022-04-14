SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting
Ariel and Jerry Robinson in court on April 14, 2022.
‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Henry Khalik Richardson, 20, was taken into custody Thursday for the offenses of attempted...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
South Carolina State University student and member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne...
SC State mourns dance team member

Latest News

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say
Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
Person rescued from house fire in Columbia
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles
After sitting vacant for several years, the site of the Gonzales Gardens public housing...
Columbia Housing breaks ground on development at the former site of Gonzales Gardens