Death row appeal in court to stay firing squad execution

An appeal was launched Thursday April 14, 2022 to stay the execution.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawyers for Richard Moore launched an appeal to stay his execution Thursday. The challenge comes as Moore’s execution is scheduled for April 29, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported their readiness to use a firing squad. The Honorable Jocelyn Newman presided Thursday as proceedings started at 11 a.m.

Moore’s execution is the first in the state since 2011. As part of the process he will be asked to choose his method of execution which includes the electric chair and firing squad. The upcoming execution has drawn criticism and divided opinions. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston called the execution, “This is modern-day barbarism.” Lawmakers amended state law in 2021 to allow for firing squads, which was put on hold by the State Supreme Court until further preparations could be made.

Moore’s legal team is seeking permanent injunctive relief in the case, they’re claiming the use of the electric chair and firing squad is in violation of the state constitution. They’re also making a claim that the legislation passed in 2021 is too vague to be constitutional. Arguments discussed the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which reads, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

This is a developing story and will be update as more information comes in.

