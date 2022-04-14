SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest

A firefighter holds the baby owl.
A firefighter holds the baby owl.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.

The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.

The baby owl fell from its nest.
The baby owl fell from its nest.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.

With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.

The mother owl was reunited with her baby.
The mother owl was reunited with her baby.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting
Ariel and Jerry Robinson in court on April 14, 2022.
‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Henry Khalik Richardson, 20, was taken into custody Thursday for the offenses of attempted...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
South Carolina State University student and member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne...
SC State mourns dance team member

Latest News

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say
Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
Person rescued from house fire in Columbia
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles
After sitting vacant for several years, the site of the Gonzales Gardens public housing...
Columbia Housing breaks ground on development at the former site of Gonzales Gardens