Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson stopping in Upstate for 2022 tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is hitting the road for the first time since revealing a health diagnosis in the fall of 2021.

Jackson announced that his 2022 tour, Last Call: One more for the road will bring over 30 years of hits to arenas across America, including the Bon Secours in Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 13.

Here’s the full list of the stops on the tour:

Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena) **

Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) **

Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

Jackson’s tour follows his announcement that he is living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) which is a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance. We’re told one dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research for drug development. In addition, $1 will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors and board members.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in a news release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

MORE NEWS: Former Greenville County Sheriff released from prison

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.