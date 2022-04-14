The Columbia Fireflies presents ‘Stand Up To Cancer Night’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are searching for cancer warriors to be honored during ‘Stand Up To Cancer Night’ at Segra Park on Thursday, May 19.

The Fireflies are going to recognize locals who are survivors, currently fighting or who have lost their lives to the fight against cancer.

Fans can nominate cancer warriors online by sharing the nominee’s story. Nominations must be submitted by midnight Sunday, May 8.

Eight warriors will receive free tickets and be recognized during the game on Stand Up To Cancer Night against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

