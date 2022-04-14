SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bulldog Fest returns to SC State

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced Thursday the return of Bulldog Fest. The annual celebration has not been held since 2019.

“I am so excited because we haven’t had Bulldog Fest since 2019. So, this is like our big comeback. This is the return,” said Campus Activities Board President Ariel Robinson.

Running from April 18 to April 24 the campus will hold a series student activities. These include tournaments, parties, socials, meltdowns and a football scrimmage on April 23.

In addition to the normal events, this year will feature a college prom April 22 for freshmen and sophomore students that missed their high school proms because of the COVID pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
Lauren Folk
Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Graham Boswell
Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

Columbia veteran to compete in Invictus Games
Soda City Live: Columbia veteran to compete in Invictus Games
Fireflies Seeking Stand Up To Cancer Warriors of the Inning Nominees
The Columbia Fireflies presents ‘Stand Up To Cancer Night’
wis
First Alert Forecast: A few showers and storms today - Unsettled at times for your Easter Weekend
Ariel and Jerry Robinson in court on April 14, 2022.
‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death