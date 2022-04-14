SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

By Tristan Ruppert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Some high school seniors in Alabama are saying the punishments they’ve received from school administrators for a senior prank are too harsh.

The students planned the prank through a Snapchat group message, according to WBRC. The idea was that students from two different high schools would attend the other school for the day. Close to two dozen students from Chilton County High School and Jemison High School participated. Now, several feel the consequences for the prank are over the top.

“My scholarships are in jeopardy because of this,” Haileigh Greer, a senior at Jemison High School, said.

Greer was not the only Jemison senior who participated in the senior prank. Kathryn Blow did as well, and believes the district’s punishment is far too harsh for what they call a harmless prank.

“I just don’t think that’s very fair. I think it’s really blown out of proportion,” Blow said.

Some Chilton County High School students agree. That includes Colby Hughes, who says past pranks were way worse.

“Past classes have peed on the gym floor, put desks on the ceiling, and pigs in the school, and all we did was swap schools and we got suspended for three days -- goes on our transcripts, all of that,” Hughes said.

Several students fear this will hurt their grades and chances to pick up scholarships. While Greer knows the students must face punishment, she never suspected she would be stripped of her passion -- softball.

“I don’t mind the three day suspension. I understand,” she said. “But we shouldn’t have gotten kicked off the teams. I mean, I have played softball since I was 8 and I got kicked off my senior year.”

Some people argued online that this is about student safety, and that’s why the district must be so strict.

Students like Chilton County Senior Austin Knight believe that isn’t the responsibility of the senior class.

“I think that’s the main thing they are upset about. It’s not our fault that your security is not as good,” Knight said.

WBRC reached out to the district for a comment.

Superintendent Jason Griffin stated, “Due to safety protocols, employee and student privacy rights, I will be unable to provide a statement or response.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspect identified in Camden shooting
Ariel and Jerry Robinson in court on April 14, 2022.
‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Henry Khalik Richardson, 20, was taken into custody Thursday for the offenses of attempted...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
South Carolina State University student and member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne...
SC State mourns dance team member

Latest News

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say
Crews responded to Furwood Circle around 1 p.m.
Person rescued from house fire in Columbia
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles
After sitting vacant for several years, the site of the Gonzales Gardens public housing...
Columbia Housing breaks ground on development at the former site of Gonzales Gardens