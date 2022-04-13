SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says

Graham Boswell
Graham Boswell(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College Campus Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a student Monday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sex crime.

Graham Boswell, 22, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. SLED helped with the arrest after they were asked by Wofford College officers to assist in the investigation.

Wofford College released the following statement:

“Wofford College takes student safety seriously. All members of the campus community have the right to study, work, compete and socialize in a safe environment. The college is committed to making assistance for students readily available, and we are committed to our responsibilities according to the Clery Act.”

Boswell was a member of the college rifle team during his sophomore year, but a spokesperson for Wofford confirmed he is no longer a member.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Lauren Folk
Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspects in custody after Camden shooting
At the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, reaction from travelers is mixed.
Midlands travelers at CAE, infectious disease expert react to extension of federal mask mandate
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row appeal in court, challenging SC law
Grammy nominated gospel singer, Pastor Travis Greene and His Wife Dr. Jackie Greene are the...
Soda City Live: Local Church resurrects abandoned retail store in time to Celebrate Easter