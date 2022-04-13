SkyView
Who is hitting people with a plate of whipped cream in downtown Greenville?

Police ask for help identifying the suspect
Whipped cream suspect
Whipped cream suspect(Greenville Police Department)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect after they say multiple people were hit by someone with a plate of whipped cream on Wednesday.

One of the incidents happened near the Main Street bridge around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream. This is one of multiple incidents, police said.

They shared a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information to call 864-271-5333.

