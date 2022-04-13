SkyView
South Carolina State University’s Parade of Champions is back

South Carolina State University Flyer
South Carolina State University Flyer(South Carolina State University)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has set its Parade of Champions for Saturday, April 23 at 8:30 a.m.

The university postponed the parade earlier this year because of inclement weather.

The public is invited to join SC State in honoring the bulldogs.

Honorees will include the 2021 Celebration Bowl Champion Bulldogs Football Team and other championship teams.

Details about the route and participants are pending.

