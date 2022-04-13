South Carolina State University’s Parade of Champions is back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has set its Parade of Champions for Saturday, April 23 at 8:30 a.m.

The university postponed the parade earlier this year because of inclement weather.

The public is invited to join SC State in honoring the bulldogs.

Honorees will include the 2021 Celebration Bowl Champion Bulldogs Football Team and other championship teams.

Details about the route and participants are pending.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.